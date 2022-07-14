Graham superintendent leaving post

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools Superintendent Brad Silvus has accepted a position at Marietta Schools.

The school board has begun an expedited search for his replacement after Silvus notified Graham on July 8 of his intentions to leave for the new position elsewhere.

According to information provided to the Urbana Daily Citizen about the search, “Graham has proceeded with an expedited search to try to secure someone in the leadership role before Aug. 1.”

A consulting group called K-12 posted the job for one week and has secured three candidates for the Graham board to interview. There will be a staff and community component to the selection process, according to the consulting group.

Graham hired Silvus in May of 2020 to replace interim superintendent Matt Curtis. At that time, Silvus was awarded a 5-year contract at a rate of $124,500 a year.

When announcing to the community he would be departing Graham, Silvus issued the following statement on social media:

“I wanted to share an update with all of you. As many of you know, over the past 18 months both my family and my wife’s family have had some serious medical issues. In the past two weeks, I have had the opportunity to interview for a superintendent position in my home county. I have been offered and have accepted the position. This has been a very bittersweet process, as I am excited to be back home close to family. However, I thoroughly enjoy working here at Graham Local. This is a decision that my family has not taken lightly. But as I say to our staff, family has to be first and this is an opportunity for me to practice what I preach.

“I have truly enjoyed getting to know many of you and working with you in various capacities. I wish Graham nothing but the best. I appreciate all of the support you have given me in my time at Graham. The outpouring of support during my battle with cancer was one of the most humbling experiences in my life. I can never repay that and will always have a special place in my heart for students, staff, and communities of Graham Local Schools.”

District begins expedited search for replacement