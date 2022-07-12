Pony Wagon parade set for September 8

ST. PARIS – Here comes the 40th Annual Pony Wagon Days Parade!

St. Paris and Champaign County will enjoy the 40th Annual Pony Wagon Days Parade on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Residents from the surrounding areas will line up on the village’s Main Street to see bands, horses and floats. The parade begins at High Street and Main Street and proceeds down Main Street to the old junior high school site. There will be a food court and a basket auction/miscellaneous items after the parade.

Look for more information about the parade in the next month. Contact the annual Pony Wagon Days Parade via its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ponywagondays/ or through its email address at [email protected] for more information. This year, consider volunteering or contributing to a spectacular parade.

Parade Kickoff Golf Scramble July 30

At Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris, a kick-off fundraising event is planned and the “Pony Wagon Golf Scramble” will take place on Saturday, July 30. The registration fee for the tournament is $65 per person, which includes a golf cart, fees and lunch. There will be a 50/50 cash drawing at lunch for golfers who would like to participate and door prizes as well. The foursomes should register at the golf course by 8 a.m. on July 30. There are openings for hole sponsors for anyone who is interested. Questions about the golf scramble? Contact Joyce Bowlin at 937-663-5327 or Jeff Burroughs at 937-663-4778. Register and pay for your game at the golf course by calling 937-663-4707.

Basket auction follows the parade

Reach the writer at [email protected]

