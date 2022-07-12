Arts Council continues ‘Sounds of Summer Series’

On Friday, July 15 at Freshwater Farms, the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC) will host its next free concert. The band Overdrive will perform from 7-9 p.m.

Overdrive is a group of seasoned professionals made up of mostly second-generation musicians that has been rocking stages at some of the best venues and events in the area since 1996. The energy that comes from the stage is electrifying and makes you want to jump to your feet and join in on the fun. Overdrive plays a wide variety of country, southern rock and original music including the classics all the way up to the current chart-topping hits. The vocal harmonies and blend of these talents are undeniably powerful.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music.

The CCAC would like to thank Johnson Welded Products and Freshwater Farms. The series is also made possible by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.

