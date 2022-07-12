Which century is this?

The Urbana Country Club celebrated its centennial and Dye Golf marked 100 years in the course design business over the weekend.

On Saturday, UCC held a Centennial Open golf tournament in which players formed foursomes and played with hickory shaft golf clubs and golf balls from the 1922 era, when the Urbana Country Club was founded.

Players wore clothing of the 1922 era and ended the day with a dinner party including foods commonly eaten in 1922 as well as music from the era.

P.F. “Pink” Dye was the first member of the Dye family to design a golf course, located on hilly farm land east of Ludlow Road called the Urbana Country Club.

Dye’s grandson, P.B. Dye, designed the nine holes added to make the country club an 18-hole course in the early 1990s.

P.B.’s father, Pete Dye, was a world-famous golf course architect who grew up in Urbana. Pete Dye was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008.

Throughout 2022, UCC is celebrating its centennial with various events marking the milestone of the Dye Original.

A foursome plays in the Centennial Open at Urbana Country Club on Saturday. Players were dressed in 1922-era styles and used hickory shaft clubs from the period. Pictured from left are Tom Riley, Lin Giampetro, Jodi Thompson and Bryan Thompson watching the putt roll toward the hole. John Coffman Photography P.B. Dye, who designed the "front" 9 holes at Urbana Country Club 70 years after his grandfather P.F. "Pink" Dye designed the original 9, steps out of his 1929 Ford Model A truck in front of the club prior to the Centennial Open on Saturday. John Coffman Photography Urbana Country Club member Dawn Butcher swings an old hickory shaft club on a fairway shot during the Centennial Open on Saturday. Butcher was dressed in clothing of the era, including argyle socks. John Coffman Photography Urbana Country Club member Than Johnson poses for the camera in his vintage outfit before hitting a tee shot on Saturday in the Centennial Open. John Coffman Photography Jean Dye swings with gusto on her tee shot on the opening hole of the Centennial Open on Saturday at Urbana Country Club. John Coffman Photography

