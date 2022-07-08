How to enter the Open Class Flower show

The Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs will present the “Down On the Farm” show at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in the horticulture building during fair week, Aug. 5-12.

Anyone from Champaign County or those who reside in Champaign County school districts who are interested in entering the Open Class show may enter.

For details, pick up a Fair Premium Book at any area bank, at the Fair Secretary’s Office or the Urbana Daily Citizen.

To make an entry, take a completed entry form (found in the back of the Premium Book) to the Fair Secretary’s Office, which opens July 15. Entries close July 27.

