Urbana couple killed in Clark County crash

MOOREFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on July 7 at 3:40 p.m. on East County Line Road at Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Township.

A Honda Accord, operated by Steven Hughes, 31, Quincy, was driving eastbound on East County Line Road. A Ford Fusion, operated by Robert L. Ennis, 75, Urbana, was driving southbound on Middle Urbana Road.

The preliminary investigation showed Hughes failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection. After impact, the Ford traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a tree, and the Honda traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Robert Ennis and his passenger, Janet D. Ennis, 72, both of Urbana, suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Steven Hughes was transported by the Moorefield Township Fire Department to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Honda passenger Randy Thompson Burdiss, 28, Columbus, was transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital by the Urbana Fire & EMS Division with serious injuries.

Rear Honda passengers, Clover Hughes, 6; Bexley Hughes, 8; and Nova Hughes, 5, all of North Lewisburg, were transported to Springfield Regional Hospital by the Pleasant Township Fire Department with serious injuries. Clover Hughes was later taken by CareFlight Air to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Moorefield Township Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Urbana Fire & EMS Division, and Pleasant Township Fire Department.

The road was closed for approximately four hours and has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time

3 children from North Lewisburg injured

Information from Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

