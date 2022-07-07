Summer Celebration is Saturday in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG – This Saturday, the Village of Mechanicsburg will be home to the Summer Celebration, a full day of family activities throughout the village. Summer Celebration is hosted by “Our Towne Mechanicsburg,” a non-profit organization in the village.

The festivities are funded through donations from local individuals and businesses. The Summer Celebration has been held in Mechanicsburg for over 15 years now, according to Mayor Greg Kimball, who is a board member of Our Towne Mechanicsburg.

Saturday’s festivities will include a parade throughout the village, Books & Bridle at the local library, the Lions Club Car Show, and many more family friendly activities. The fun concludes with a professional fireworks display which starts at dusk.

Lovers of the game of baseball can head to Goshen Park Ball Diamonds where two games of historic “base ball” will be played.

From the Ohio History Connection, the Ohio Village Muffins team will be playing a game of historically accurate base ball at 5 p.m., while the women’s team, the Diamonds, will play at 3:30 p.m. Both teams play regularly throughout Ohio as a part of the Ohio History Connection, with many of their games held at their home field “Muffins Meadow” located in the Ohio Village. The teams do everything as teams would do in 1860, including wearing their uniforms, playing by their rules, and demonstrating their “gentlemanly behavior,” according to the Ohio History Connection’s website.

A full schedule of events and details can be found on the “Our Towne Mechanicsburg” Facebook page.

Reach Alixandria at [email protected]

