Ice Cream Social to benefit Dernlan family

WEST LIBERTY – The 24th Annual Ice Cream Social hosted by the West Liberty area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 4-7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist and Christian Churches.

All proceeds will be given to the Matt Dernlan family.

Matt is a former West Liberty resident, graduate of West Liberty-Salem and a three-time state wrestling champion.

He now faces his greatest battle, along with his wife Carie and daughters Ava, Aubrey and Aria.

Last fall, Matt became seriously ill with what was finally diagnosed at OSU as an acute intramedullary abscess in his spinal column.

The talented surgeons of OSU did an amazing job and saved Matt’s life. Unfortunately, even after several surgeries, this infection left him as a paraplegic.

Matt and Carie and their daughters currently live in Marysville in a two-story home. Their greatest need at this moment is converting a downstairs room to a handicapped bathroom for Matt, as he is unable to go upstairs. The amenities needed, in this new room, are a handicap-accessible shower, sink and toilet.

The ala carte menu will consist of chicken and noodles, hot chicken, sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, pasta salad, cucumbers and onions, apple salad, along with pie, cake and featuring homemade ice cream.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Bill Purk and friends.

If you are unable to attend, a donation may be made to the West Liberty Ice Cream Social and mailed to the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 606 West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Any questions, please contact Nancy Dowden at (937)465-4219.

