Full Closures:

State Route 560 Maintenance –S.R. 560 will close over Anderson Creek, near Church Road on Tuesday, July 5 through Tuesday, August 2, from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge repairs.

State Route 29 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 29 will close between South Ludlow Road and Mutual Union Road on Monday, July 11 through Monday, August 8 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge repairs.

State Route 29 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 29 between S.R. 235 and S.R. 560 on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

Eastbound Detour: S.R. 54 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 29

Westbound Detour: S.R. 56 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 54 to S.R. 29

County Line Road Bridge Repairs – County Line Road will experience a 30-day closure between River Road/Cedar Creek Road and S.R. 72 on Monday, June 13 through Monday, July 11. Crews will be performing a bridge overlay.

Detour: County Line Rd. to Upper Valley Pk. to Tremont City Rd. to S.R. 72 to County Line Rd.

Partial closures:

State Route 55 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 55 between S.R. 560 to Urbana on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 56 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 56 between S.R. 29 to Champaign/Clark County Line on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 161 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 161, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 4, on Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 31, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.

Info from ODOT

Info from ODOT