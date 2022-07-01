PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Independence! She is a 2-year-old gray tabby who is already spayed and up to date on her shots. Independence loves being petted and is really hoping to find a home soon. She gets along with the other cats, has a gentle nature and will do well in most any home. Come visit her today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Independence is a 2-year-old gray tabby who is already spayed. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_independence3.jpg Independence is a 2-year-old gray tabby who is already spayed. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.