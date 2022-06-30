Posted on by

Local Special Olympians excel

Placed at state meet

Submitted story

Pictured from left are Ellen Petty, Mike Gutierrez and Colton Gaidusek.

Submitted photo

The Champaign County Special Olympics weight-lifting team took three lifters to the state meet last week.

Michael Gutierrez, 134 pounds, placed first in Dead Lift with a lift of 280 pounds. He placed 3rd on the bench press with a lift of 115 pounds. He finished second overall with a combined weight of 395 pounds.

Ellen Petty, 213 pounds, placed first in Dead Lift with a lift of 225 pounds. She placed 2nd on the bench press with a lift of 85 pounds. She finished 1st overall with a combined weight of 310 pounds.

Colton Gaidusek, 283 pounds, placed 3rd on the Dead Lift with a lift of 300 pounds. He placed 5th on the bench press with a lift of 155 pounds. He finished 3rd overall with a combined weight of 455 pounds.

Info from Alfredo Gutierrez.

