Local Special Olympians excel

The Champaign County Special Olympics weight-lifting team took three lifters to the state meet last week.

Michael Gutierrez, 134 pounds, placed first in Dead Lift with a lift of 280 pounds. He placed 3rd on the bench press with a lift of 115 pounds. He finished second overall with a combined weight of 395 pounds.

Ellen Petty, 213 pounds, placed first in Dead Lift with a lift of 225 pounds. She placed 2nd on the bench press with a lift of 85 pounds. She finished 1st overall with a combined weight of 310 pounds.

Colton Gaidusek, 283 pounds, placed 3rd on the Dead Lift with a lift of 300 pounds. He placed 5th on the bench press with a lift of 155 pounds. He finished 3rd overall with a combined weight of 455 pounds.

Pictured from left are Ellen Petty, Mike Gutierrez and Colton Gaidusek. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_olympians.jpeg Pictured from left are Ellen Petty, Mike Gutierrez and Colton Gaidusek. Submitted photo

Placed at state meet

Submitted story

Info from Alfredo Gutierrez.

