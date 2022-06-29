CCAC concert July 4 at Grimes Field

Eleyet McConnell will provide entertainment for the second of five free concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The performance will be 7-9 p.m. on July 4 at Grimes Field in Urbana and the concert will be held rain or shine.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Eleyet McConnell is a dynamic, local group writing and performing original music as well as covering artists from the 70’s through today. Each member of the band brings unique expertise and years of experience ranging from local cover bands to national acts touring the Midwest. Influenced by a multitude of artists and musical genres, Eleyet McConnell makes every song their own and entertains crowds of all ages.

The Champaign County Arts Council would like to thank The Champaign County Memorial Foundation and The Peoples Savings Bank for their sponsorship of this concert.

The concert series also is made possible by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council.

The Rotary Chicken Barbecue precedes the concert on July 4 at Grimes Field, but it is drive-thru only.

Show begins at 7 p.m.

