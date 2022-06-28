Mosquito surveillance program underway

Champaign Health District is gearing up to begin the annual mosquito surveillance program. We will be collecting mosquito samples from locations throughout the county to submit to Ohio Department of Health laboratory for testing. This surveillance will give us an idea of what diseased mosquitoes, if any, are in our area. If and when disease is detected in the samples submitted from Champaign County, we will share those results.

The most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent being bitten. In Ohio, mosquito-borne illnesses are most often transmitted during warmer months, May through October. Being aware of mosquito and mosquito-borne disease activity in your area allows you to take action to protect yourself and others: avoid mosquitoes and mosquito bites, plan ahead for mosquitoes while traveling and stop mosquitoes from breeding in and around your home.

Here are some useful tips from Ohio State for dealing with mosquitoes: Use insect repellents when you go outdoors:

– Apply repellents on exposed skin that are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

– Applying insect repellent

– Wear clothing treated with permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent for extra protection.

– Use products according to label instructions to optimize safety and effectiveness.

– Don’t spray repellents on the skin under your clothing.

– Take care during peak mosquito biting hours:

– Take extra care to use repellents from dusk to dawn.

– Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts or jackets, and long pants to protect against mosquito bites.

– Consider avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito biting hours.

– Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

Mosquito Control Tips for your property:

– Have you discarded or covered any old tires around your property? (CHD Scrap Tire Event is scheduled for October 15! See www.champaignhd.com for more info.)

– Turn any toys or equipment upside down to prevent water from collecting inside

– Check tree holes for water. If water is found, fill, or treat the tree-hole

– Keep ditches free of weeds, trash, and lawn clippings to prevent mosquito breeding sites

– If you save rainwater for plants, cover the container you’re using with a piece of a window screen

– Repair any leaky outdoor faucets

– Flush out your birdbath twice a week to prevent mosquito breeding

– Eliminate debris that holds water (i.e.: trash, cans, cups, etc.)

– If you water pets outside, clean the water bowl and add fresh water daily

– Maintain swimming pools and spas: keep water from pooling on top of covers

– Clean roof gutters

– Empty tarps that hold water

– Is there anything else in your yard which holds water and could be a breeding source for mosquitoes?

· Ask us for mosquito dunks if you have a pond or body of water on your property.

For questions or more information, please contact us via email [email protected] or by phone at 937-484-1605.

There are many places around the house and property to minimize breeding areas for mosquitoes.

