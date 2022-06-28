A new Knight in town

A statue of the Urbana University Blue Knight now stands, along with an explanatory plaque, at the front of Browne Hall at 27 College Way in Urbana. Browne Hall was once part of the Urbana College and Urbana University campus. It is now home of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum.

A statue of the Urbana University Blue Knight now stands, along with an explanatory plaque, at the front of Browne Hall at 27 College Way in Urbana. Browne Hall was once part of the Urbana College and Urbana University campus. It is now home of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_blueknight.jpeg A statue of the Urbana University Blue Knight now stands, along with an explanatory plaque, at the front of Browne Hall at 27 College Way in Urbana. Browne Hall was once part of the Urbana College and Urbana University campus. It is now home of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum. Staff photo