Champaign County Kiwanis Club offers ‘rewards’

The Champaign County Kiwanis Club will recognize local children for making positive choices with a cool reward.

Ice cream coupons will be presented to youth who are ‘Caught Doing Good’ in the community. The Urbana Division of Police, Mechanicsburg Police Department, St. Paris Police Department, and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were presented with 185 coupons to start the summer of fun. The Kiwanis Club hopes this initiative will build a positive relationship between youth and the police in Christiansburg, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, St. Paris and Urbana.

If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club or supporting the work of the club, please contact Club Secretary Rebecca Wilden at [email protected]

Submitted story

Info from Rebecca Wilden

