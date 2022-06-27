Urbana Chapter DAR

June 14, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum. Regent Snyder called the annual Flag Day potluck meeting to order and welcomed 20 members and one guest. A special welcome was extended to State Regent Kathy Dixon, associate member of Urbana Chapter DAR. Regent Snyder then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Kathy Detwiler, and the American’s Creed was led by Pat Detwiler. The group then sang the National Anthem, led by Becky Shultz. Regent Snyder led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Becky Shultz. President General Denise Doring VanBuren thanked members for the privilege of serving as President General during the last three years, when clouds overshadowed two-thirds of her tenure. She went on to mention that currently, the world is watching the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine. Watching the horrors of war has reminded us of the difficult and dangerous decisions and actions that our forebearers made during the American Revolution. Even in the darkest days, the Patriots cleaved together to forge a new nation, one that has endured because its foundation is based on the fundamental and inalienable rights of mankind.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Claudia Foulk.

State Regent, Kathy Dixon, proceeded with the installation of officers for the 2022-2024 term. They are as follows: Regent, Kim Snyder for the third term; First Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton; Chaplain, Lynda Berube; Recording Secretary, Joanna Woodburn; Treasurer, Judy Brooks; Registrar, Dona Tullis; Historian, Janet Ebert; and Librarian, Claudia Foulk.

Those present were delighted to share in the installation of newest member of Urbana Chapter DAR, Amber Cole! Congratulations and welcome, Amber!

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder mentioned that the program for the day would be to “Remember Our Veterans.” While enjoying the potluck lunch, members will have the opportunity to write a simple note of thanks to veterans who use the VA Hospital facilities in Dayton, Ohio. Regent Snyder went on to mention that July 3, 2022 is an important day when the new state administration will take office. The website will be updated with state officers and committee chairs. She encouraged members to support the Amazing Race event on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This event will raise significant funds for and awareness of the Waldschmidt Homestead, which Ohio DAR owns and operates. Finally, members were encouraged to be involved in the chapter by assuming leadership. This could be serving as hostesses for meetings, volunteering as committee chairs, or simply attending meetings on a regular basis.

Members were reminded the Covid-19 Pandemic is not yet over. Continue to stay aware of local surroundings and the health of friends and family.

Secretary’s Report: The May 16, 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: The Treasurer’s report was given by Judy Brooks, and filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 76 and currently, she is working with four prospective members.

Historian’s Report: This report was given by Janet Ebert.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk reported on a book, “Child Life in Colonial Days,” by Alice Morse Earle. She is donating a copy to Urbana Chapter DAR.

The Service to America report was given by Judi Henson. She reported a total of 1,108 hours for our chapter since January 1, 2022.

Pat Detwiler reminded members the Wreaths Across America is in process and orders can now be placed online. Urbana Chapter DAR has ranked 23rd in the state of Ohio for wreath sponsorship.

State Regent, Kathy Dixon, reminded members the Fall Fun Fair will be held Aug. 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The deadline for registration is Aug. 5, 2022.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 2 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. This will be an organizational meeting for the upcoming year.

Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary