Mechanicsburg Public Library July activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Fridays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2022 from 10 am-10:30 am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club will meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Saturdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2022 from 11 am-2 pm: Anime Club Ages 13 +. Do you enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime? Are you looking for a group to fan girl/boy about your favorites? Looking for new series to enjoy? If you have answered yes to any of these questions then Anime Club at the Library is the group for you! Anime Club meets every Saturday from 11:00AM- 2:00PM. Hope to see you there!

Monday, July 4, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Outside Play Ages 2-5th Grade. Draw ocean animals with chalk, play with bubbles, etc.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Starfish Christmas Tree Canvas Ages 18 +. Christmas in July! Come make a starfish Christmas tree!

Wednesdays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursdays, July 7 and 21, 2022 from 9 am-10 am: Yoga All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes are the 1st and 3rd Thursday @ 9 AM only for July and August and then we will go back to 2:30 PM starting in September! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Ice Pop Garland Craft Ages 18 +. Just what you need to sweeten up your space for summer! A delicious addition to your crafts, this garland features a colorful lineup of seven frozen treats when finished.

Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm: Books & Bridle. Ages 5 – 18. BOOKS & BRIDLE! Read to certified Therapy Horses, visit with the Therapy Horse teams, and learn how horses are helping children improve literacy skills, make a craft and play games.

Monday, July 11, 2022 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Bookmarks Ages 13-18. Need a new bookmark? We have you covered!

Monday, July 13, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In July, we will explore the History of Fireworks! What makes a firework a firework?

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Magic Show Ages 2-5th Grade. Come see if you can figure out the magic trick presented by Mr. Larry!

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Mosaic Turtle Canvas Ages 18 +. Come make this mosaic turtle project out of fabric to fit into your coastal décor.

Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Euchre Ages 18 +. Come enjoy some Euchre! Bring a partner/s or come solo!

Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Watercolor Painting with Lisa All Ages. Come paint flowers using watercolor! Space is limited. Sign up now by calling 937-834-2004, email [email protected], or stopping by in person!

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Virtual Aquarium Ages 2-5th Grade. Come learn about ocean animals presented by Cleveland Aquarium virtually. Please call 937-834-2004 or email [email protected] for the link. Or be on the lookout on our social media for the link!

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Reversible Modern Wall Hanging Ages 18 +. Come make a macramé with a twist!

Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Bingo Ages 18 +. Come play some old fashioned Bingo!

Monday, July 25, 2022 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Glitter Magnets Ages 13-18. Need some new glitter magnets? We have got you covered!

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Melted Crayon Turtle Ages 2-5th Grade. Create a turtle using melted crayons!

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Oceans Trivia All Ages. Show off your Oceans knowledge at trivia!

Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Pineapple Wine Cork Craft Ages 18 +. It’s time to put those empty wine corks to use with this DIY Pineapple Wine Cork Craft!

Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11 am – 12 pm: Suzanne Woods Fisher Virtual Author Visit. Ages 18 +. Join Suzanne Woods Fisher on Saturday, July 30 for a virtual author visit! She will discuss about her newest book “The Sweet Life” and the history of ice cream! Suzanne Woods Fisher is a bestselling, award-winning author whose husband is a professional ice cream maker. Please call 937-834-2004 or email [email protected] with your name or email so we can send you the zoom link when the event takes place!