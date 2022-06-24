Glass bead maker part of CCPA tour

During the CCPA’s Historic Home and Garden Tour today and Sunday, an artist will be in the Hovey House on Water Street demonstrating his technique of creating glass beads.

Dan Bartoletta was born and raised in the suburbs north of Detroit. While visiting a friend who lived in Urbana, he came to love the town and the way of life here and moved to Urbana in December 2020.

Bartoletta was born into a family of glass blowers and he developed a fascination for glass at an early age. His mother’s family were glass blowers at Morgantown Glass in Morgantown, West Virginia. One of his aunts was a glass painter and when his family visited from Detroit, he would go to work with her and watch the artists blow glass. Thus began his love of glass.

He is a classically trained singer and his career took off at an early age. The stress was overwhelming at times and it was suggested that he take up a hobby. He taught himself how to do stained glass and eventually worked in the restoration and production of stained glass. The company he worked for held a class in glass bead making and he decided to give it a try. He was hooked.

“I have been making glass beads for 28 years. The beads are made with a special torch using 15th century Venetian lamp working techniques,” said Bartoletta.

From these beads he creates beautiful bracelets, pendants and earrings which will be available for purchase. Don’t miss this opportunity to see an artist at work.

The tour begins today at the welcome tent located at the parking lot behind the Urbana Municipal Building, 205 S. Main Street. Tickets are $15 each and the tour is open rain or shine. In the event of rain, the homes will remain open with “booties” required. They will be available at the welcome tent on Market Street as well as in the homes. The private gardens will close. The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed.

“Following a two-year break due to COVID, we hope to see you this weekend,” said Sandy Gonzalez, CCPA Tour Chairperson.

Proceeds from the tour are returned to the community in the form of matching facade grants.

Visit ccpapreserveohio.org for information and application for the commercial or residential grant.

Dan Bartoletta creates glass beads. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_bartoletta.jpg Dan Bartoletta creates glass beads. Submitted photo The beads are made with a special torch using 15th century Venetian lamp working techniques. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_beads.jpg The beads are made with a special torch using 15th century Venetian lamp working techniques. Submitted photo

Event is this weekend

Submitted story

Info from CCPA

Info from CCPA