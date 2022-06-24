PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Quinton! Quinton is a super sweet little 2-month-old black and white male kitten who loves to play and snuggle. He will bring joy and smiles with all his purrs when he goes home with you. Come meet him today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

