BUSINESS BRIEFS

V. Patrick Hamilton Group is honored in RealTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” Rankings

Local real estate team, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, was recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is made up of five categories for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2021 numbers. The five categories are: individual producers, small teams (2-5 agents), medium teams (6-10), large teams (11-20) and mega teams (21+). Each category has two subcategories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume. The V. Patrick Hamilton Group ranked among the Nation’s Top Medium Teams based on 2021 home sales by transaction sides.

“It’s an honor to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” said V. Patrick Hamilton, Realtor® with RE/MAX Alliance. “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted us to help them buy or sell a home in Urbana and the surrounding area over this truly unforgettable year.”

Ranking nearly 24,000 top producers, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold.