PIATT CASTLE EVENTS

Independence Day, 19th century style at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

June 26, 2022, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Prepare to enjoy your July 4th holiday by attending a 19th century Independence Day Celebration on the lawn at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, Sunday, June 26 from 11:00 – 4:00. The street address is 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, Ohio. The following is the schedule for this enjoyable, historical event.

Let’s Play: 11:00 – 1:00 & 2:30 – 3:30

Play popular 19th century games including: Cricket (once our national pastime), Hoops, Graces, Shuttlecock & Battledore, and a red, white, & blue game of Toss. You can also make 1880s daylight firecrackers (no explosives). Some you may keep and some will be released from an upper level of Mac-A-Cheek Castle at 3:50.

Venerable Veterans: 11:00 – 12:00 & 2:45-3:15

Interact with a living history interpreter representing a Civil War Veteran. At 11:30 & 2:50, you can participate in a sham 1820s style militia muster with sticks (no weapons) and at 12:00 and 3:15 you can watch a 1860s musket firing demonstration.

Victorian Ladies: 11:00 and 2:45

Using modern supplies, work with a living history interpreter who will teach you to create and decorate a fashionable holiday hat to wear and to keep

A Day for Cake:

Participate in an Independence Day Cake contest by bringing a cake, voting on your favorite, and making a donation for a slice of any or all cakes. Those donating cakes should bring them at 10:30. At 11:00 voting will begin for the citizens’ choice. Each vote costs a modern dollar. Prizes will be awarded later in the day for the most popular (citizens’ choice), most historically accurate 1800 style cake, and for the best Independence Day theme. Starting at 1:15, you can taste cakes by donating a “hefty price for a slender slice.” All cake receipts help to fund the program.

Easy Picnic: 11:00 – 3:00

Purchase delicious American lunches or snacks from Paul’s Catering whose food truck offers, “Home Cooked Meals That You WON’T FORGET!” Bring a blanket or find a bench or table where you can enjoy this traditional part of past community celebrations.

Story Telling, Readers Theatre & Music:

A Revolutionary Confection: 11:45, 12:15, and 3:30

Discover the story of Amelia Simmons who wrote the first American Cook Book in 1779 through the sharing of a delightful children’s book imagining the origin of Independence Cake custom.

The Band from Fountain: 12:30 & 1:30

Just like the characters in Donn Piatt’s story, you too can listen to a short set of patriotic songs from the 19th century performed by a Brass Quintet led by local musician and Benjamin Logan High School Band Director Myles Bowers.

“Peter Pepperton’s Fourth o’ July Triumph”: 1:15 & 2:30

Participate as the citizens who cheer during the short performance of an amusing story an 1840 Independence Day Celebration in West Liberty, written by Donn Piatt in 1888.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 2:00

No July 4th celebration in the 19th century would have felt complete without a distinguished gentleman reading aloud the Declaration of Independence. Take the time to listen and reflect.

Last Charges: 3:45 – 4:00

Historical characters in costume representing the Arrangements Committee will announce the winners of the Independence Day Cake Contest, followed by a flurry of Flying Fancies from an upper level of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek and let the day end with a bang around the Cannon.

Throughout the day from 10:00 – 5:00

Interpretive self-guided tours of Mac-A-Cheek Castle will be offered as usual between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:00 pm at the regular prices posted at www.piattcastle.org.

Register to bring a cake by contacting [email protected] or leaving a text or message at 937-844-3902. To learn about historically accurate 1800s Independence Day or Election Cakes, visit these websites:

https://www.ohiohistory.org/OHC/media/OHC-Media/Documents/OHC_Independence Day_RecipeCards_200629.pdf

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that produces educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. Support for this free event was made possible by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, contributions from Piatt Castle Co. Inc., the purchase of historical toys, visitor memberships or donations and our 2022 Seasonal Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart.