Whitman’s Bike Shop cuts ribbon

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 20 for Whitman’s Bike Shop. Whitman’s is a family-owned full-service bicycle and repair shop located in downtown St. Paris at 106 S. Springfield St. The shop’s hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Their website is: https://whitmans-bike-shop-llc.shoplightspeed.com/.

Pictured left to right, front row are: Zander Listermann, Village of St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook, owner of Whitman's Bike Shop Anthony Whitman, owner of Whitman's Bike Shop Christa Whitman, Aubriella Listermann, Courtney Sheldon (Whitman), Logan Whitman and Sara Neer; second row: Village Clerk Gina Verlaney, Village Administrator Spencer Mitchell, Village Council Member Sam Ronicker, Norman Whitman, Tri-State Insurance Representative Brian Bensman, Joyce Whitman, Zachary Whitman, Chief of Police/K-9 Handler of St. Paris Police Department Eric Smith, Owner of Thornton's Carpet and Furniture Dale Thornton. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

Info from Chamber