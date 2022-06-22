CCPA tour features succulents specialists

Joining the Chanpaign County Preservation Alliance’s 28th Annual Historic Home and Garden tour this weekend, June 25-26, is the Alpine Cottage Garden from Terre Haute.

Don and Vicki Fligor have gardened for 25-plus years with a special interest and love for succulents. There are hundreds of varieties of succulents and during the last seven years, the Fligors have concentrated on discovering and propagating new varieties.

With their 45-foot sunny deck, they have the ideal growing spot for them. In addition to raising succulents and perennials, they create hypertufa pots which look like concrete, but are lighter weight. The pots are formed using a mix of perlite, Portland cement and peat moss. They are a natural looking container and a beautiful way to display flowers and succulents.

What began as a hobby has grown into a small business they enjoy. The Fligors are members of the Central Ohio Cactus and Succulent Society and participate in local farm markets. They invite you to visit their display at the Chappelear home during the tour.

The CCPA tour is June 25-26 with hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Discount tickets are available at local banks and locations listed on ccpapreserveohio.org website until June 24.

The tour begins at the Welcome Tent, 205 S. Main Street. All discount tickets must be redeemed at the tent for the ticket booklet and a wrist band. Tickets tour weekend are $15 each and available only at the welcome tent. There will be no tickets available at the tour sites.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore some of Urbana’s oldest homes and beautiful gardens.

The Fligors specialize in succulents. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_craafrer.jpg The Fligors specialize in succulents. Submitted photo

