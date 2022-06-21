The 7th Annual Women-on-Target clinic was held Saturday, June 18 at the Champaign County Shooting Academy. The event, co-hosted by the Academy, Champaign County 4H Shooting Sports Club and Western Ohio Personal Safety/FTG featured the recently-opened Community Archery Park.

NRA, 4H and USA Archery instructors provided the training which included archery, rifle, and pistol activities. The introductory shooting clinic was sponsored by NRA Women’s Programs and supported by the Ohio Division of Wildlife through a Step Outside grant.

About Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. The Academy was founded Oct. 3, 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission of the Academy is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved Aug. 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at [email protected]

Website: ChampaignShootingAcademy.org