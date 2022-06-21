CHWP welcomes Dr. Steven R. Toney

WEST LIBERTY — Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP), an independent, nonprofit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, has announced the addition of Steven R. Toney, MD to its team of primary care physicians.

Dr. Toney is a board-certified family physician with over 20 years of experience in primary care. He joined CHWP’s West Liberty Community Health Center on June 13 and will be accepting new patients in July. CHWP offers primary care services including preventative and wellness health care for children, men and women. Additional integrated services include behavioral health, pharmacy, nutrition, chronic care management and social services support.

“Dr. Toney is committed and loyal to patient care and to building strong relationships with his patients and community,” said CHWP President and CEO, Tara Bair. “His experience with rural communities makes him a great fit with our patient-centered approach which puts the patient’s primary care in the center and surrounds them with the individual health care services they need. We couldn’t be happier that Dr. Toney is joining our team of primary care physicians.”

Toney joins CHWP after practicing family medicine in rural West Virginia. He earned both his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and medical degree from West Virginia University. He went on to complete his residency at the Kanawha Valley Family Medicine Program at The Charleston Area Medical Center, serving as chief resident in his final year.

In 2014, Toney received an MBA in Health Care from George Washington University. He has been board certified by the American Board of Family Practice since 1996.

“Working for over two decades in rural West Virginia, I understand the unique health and wellness needs of smaller towns and rural communities,” said Toney. “I feel it is my responsibility to serve patients that may not have easy access to quality health care, so joining Community Health & Wellness Partners just made sense. CHWP is breaking down the barriers to health care and I am aligned with its values.”

Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP) opened its door in March 2014 with a mission to provide quality, whole person, patient-centered medical care to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties. CHWP has an Urbana location currently under construction on Miami Street.

