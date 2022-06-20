Urbana College to hold reunion

URBANA COLLEGE: 1960s and 1970s
June 25, 2022; 2-5 p.m.
Browne Hall
Emcee: Terry Pellman, Class of 1972
Welcome Home to Urbana: Mayor Bill Bean, Class of 1971
Recorded Music by Big Fish: Steven Ledingham
Bluegrass Music: Bill Purk, Class of 1975, and Lee Hennick, Class of 1975
A Time to Remember: Pellman
The Gang Performs: Jan Ebert
Home-Grown Americana/Old Time Music: Dennis McCurdy Class of 1970
Poetry by: Jim Carnes, Class of 1972, and Sue Corra
More Music: McCurdy
It’s a Wrap ’Til Next Time: Pellman
Special thanks to Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum for use of the grounds.