Begin your summer with a Healthy Living workshop

Get ready to start living your healthiest life by signing up for a free six-week Healthy Living workshop. July offers two different workshops to choose from taking place via phone discussion.

1. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – Phone discussion group begins on July 11, taking place Mondays from 2-3 p.m.

2. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – Phone discussion group begins July 13, taking place Wednesdays from 1-11 a.m.

Registration for all workshops is needed by June 28.

These workshops are open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. Our workshops focus on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Healthy Living workshops are an opportunity to put your health first and take the time you need to form new, healthy habits in an encouraging environment. Only 20% of your health is determined by what happens in the doctor’s office. Take the time to put your health in your own hands and improve your quality of life.

Commit to your health and start living your healthiest life. Sign up today! To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/ or reach out to [email protected] or 937-341-3001.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Help is just a phone call away: 937-223-HELP or 800-258-7277. Learn more at info4seniors.org.

Submitted story

