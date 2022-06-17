PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Bolt is a three-month-old male kitten who is super friendly and, like his siblings, loves to play! You can’t see it in this photo but Bolt has a black tail … the rest of him is all white, so cute! Come by and meet him today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by Paws.

