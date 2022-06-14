BBQ, fireworks set for July 4

Plans are set for the Fourth of July Rotary Chicken BBQ at Urbana’s Grimes Field.

Chicken BBQ tickets are $10 each and will be available to purchase at Farmers and Merchants Bank.

The BBQ is carry out only from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The line will begin at the south end drive of the airport with pick-up at the hangar. Signage will be posted.

The Champaign County Arts Council will be providing music with Eleyet McConnell performing.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

Communities with holiday or summer festival fireworks displays are asked to send information to [email protected] for collection and publication.

Andrew Grimm Photography/file photo

Concert also at Grimes Field