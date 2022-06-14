BBQ, fireworks set for July 4

Plans are set for the Fourth of July Rotary Chicken BBQ at Urbana’s Grimes Field.
Chicken BBQ tickets are $10 each and will be available to purchase at Farmers and Merchants Bank.
The BBQ is carry out only from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The line will begin at the south end drive of the airport with pick-up at the hangar. Signage will be posted.
The Champaign County Arts Council will be providing music with Eleyet McConnell performing.
Fireworks begin at dusk.
_____
Communities with holiday or summer festival fireworks displays are asked to send information to [email protected] for collection and publication.
Rotary BBQ and fireworks are set for July 4 at Grimes Field.