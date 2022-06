Savannah Smith, granddaughter of John and Ann Smith of Mechanicsburg, was chosen as a National Merit Scholar. She graduated from Big Walnut High School near Columbus. Smith is one of 7,500 National Merit Scholars in the United States. She will attend University of Dayton.

