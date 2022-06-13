TRIAD GRADUATION

Class of 2022 Scholarship Awards/Triad High School

Valedictorian and Honors Diploma recipient, Joseph Aaron Ferguson, son of Joseph and Diana Ferguson, will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall. He will be majoring in Computer Science. Joe received the Brelford Memorial Scholarship, the Students in STEM Scholarship, the Cincinnatus Century Scholarship and the CEAS General Scholarship.

Co-Salutatorian and Honors Diploma recipient, Lillian Nicole Hill, daughter of Gavin and Heather Hill, will attend Clark State College in the fall. She will be majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Lillian received the Cardinal’s Pizza and Don Van Zant Scholarship.

Co-Salutatorian, Adam Robert Mroczkowski, son of Bob and Janet Mroczkowski, will attend Ohio University in the fall. He will major in Finance. Adam is the recipient of the Grimes Scholarship.

Co-Salutatorian, Afton Lee Osterholt, daughter of Ronald and Jooli Osterholt, will attend Miami University of Ohio in the fall. She will major in Psychology and Food Sciences. Afton was the recipient of the Cable United Methodist Church Scholarship, Christy Knotts and Ranae Donohoe Scholarship, Mark Smith Memorial Scholarship, Brelsford Memorial Scholarship, and the Sara Hess Memorial Scholarship by Forever 18, Inc.

Associates Degree of the Arts recipient Haley Alice Rose Brewer, daughter of Lori Brewer and Kevin Downey, earned her Associates degree of the Arts from Columbus State Community College. She earned her college degree in May of 2022 prior to receiving her high school diploma from Triad in June. This took hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. Triad High School is very proud of Haley and this accomplishment. Haley will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall and will major in Forensic Science.

Scholarships:

Jesse Bailey – Cable United Methodist Church, The James Forsythe Milroy Foundation, Matt Calland Memorial Scholarship, Urbana VFW Scholarship, Todd Conrad Memorial Scholarship

Haley Brewer – Bowling Green State University Freshman Academic Scholarship

Derek Bails – George T. Mueller Tech Prep Scholarship

Alexis Bennett – Pat and Tom Knuckles Scholarship

Logan Braun – Triad Quarterback Club Scholarship

Evan Culp – Cardinal’s Pizza and Don Van Zant Scholarship, Don Funderburgh Memorial Scholarship

Mason Harper – Christy Knotts and Ranae Donohoe Scholarship, Don Funderburgh Memorial Scholarship, Triad Quarterback Club

Eli Jenkins – Columbus State Honors Program Scholarship

Carson Manley – Don Funderburgh Memorial Scholarship

Ayden Spriggs – Cable United Methodist Church Scholarship, Christy Knotts and Ranae Donohoe Scholarship

Moran Swiatek – Mark Smith Memorial Scholarship

