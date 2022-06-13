CHWP adding Urbana location

BELLEFONTAINE – Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP), an independent, nonprofit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, recently announced it will be opening a new community health center at 605 Miami Street in Urbana.

The new CHWP health center is part of a $2 million renovation of the former Q3 Johnson Manufacturing Company, Inc. building and will occupy the ground floor of the historic building.

CHWP has community health centers in Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and West Liberty; two school-based health care centers in West Liberty-Salem and Benjamin Logan school districts and a mobile primary care unit. The new Urbana Community Health Center is the first CHWP community-based health center to be located outside of Logan County.

“Community Health & Wellness Partners has a longstanding relationship with Champaign County,” said Tara Bair, president and CEO of CHWP, “and in particular, its court system which has referred individuals to our centers as part of a Substance Use Treatment program.” Bair said the problem was the nearest CHWP location was nearly a half-hour drive from Urbana. “It was clear that Urbana needed a community health center, not only for recovery patients, but also to eliminate barriers to primary care and other health services for all residents.”

Rich Ebert, economic development director for Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP), Champaign County’s economic development agency, said that Urbana and Champaign County are excited to welcome CHWP.

“Their excitement and enthusiasm for what they do brings a multitude of benefits to the western Urbana Miami Street corridor, and really to all of Champaign County,” Ebert said. “We look forward to having Community Health & Wellness Partners here providing services where there are current gaps in coverage. We have worked for a long time to bring them here, and we look forward to having them as a long-lasting wellness partner in Champaign County.”

Community Health & Wellness Partners Patient Primary Care Centered Model

Kristen Davis, CNP, and members of the CHWP team will be the first to serve patients at the Urbana Community Health Center, which is slated for a July 18 soft opening, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for August 19. Residents can start scheduling appointments now.

Davis, who joined CHWP nearly four years ago and is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, said she is thrilled to help CHWP expand into Champaign County. “As a county resident myself, I, along with my team, look forward to providing much needed health and wellness services where and when they are needed.”

Community Health & Wellness Partners will share the building with The Door Stop, a commercial door and hardware distributor and True Inspection Services (TIS) which owns 12.6 acres of the 20-acre site including the Q3 JMC building. Joe Timm, executive vice president of TIS Properties, said, “We are pleased to have Community Health & Wellness Partners as one of the anchor tenants of the Johnson Q3 redevelopment project. This project is the start of a broader redevelopment of the western corridor of Miami Street, and we look forward to future growth.”

About Community Health & Wellness Partners

Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP) opened its door in March 2014 with a mission to provide quality, whole person, patient-centered medical care to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties. With locations in Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and West Liberty, the nonprofit organization’s services include primary care, integrated behavioral health care, clinical primary care, pharmacy services, nutrition services and more.

Community Health & Wellness Partners offers patients a team-based approach to their care, supporting their primary care provider so that the patient can experience a more well-rounded approach to addressing their health care needs. In January 2021, CHWP launched its first school-based health center (SBHC) in West Liberty-Salem Schools and opened a second SBHC in Benjamin Logan Schools in March of 2022. CHWP’s school-based health centers offer primary care services, as well as behavioral health services, to students, faculty and parents in the districts they serve with a focus on keeping the primary care provider at the center of the patient’s care.

Community Health & Wellness Partners delivers care to patients regardless of their age, gender, income level, insurance or ability to pay. This health center is a grantee of funding awards supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Further, this health center is a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C.254b and deemed a Public Health Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233(g)-(n) and a Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) entity. For more information, visit www.chwpcares.org.

This illustration shows the north-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_Exterior-View-North-2-1-.jpg This illustration shows the north-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. Submitted illustrations This illustration shows the northwest-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_Exterior-View-NW-3-1-.jpg This illustration shows the northwest-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. Submitted illustrations This illustration shows the southwest-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_Exterior-View-SW-1-1-.jpg This illustration shows the southwest-facing exterior view of the new Urbana Community Health & Wellness Partners facility. Submitted illustrations This graphic depicts the TeamCare model utilized by CHWP. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_CHWP-TeamCare-model-image2.jpg This graphic depicts the TeamCare model utilized by CHWP. Submitted illustrations

Health and wellness center going on Miami St.

Submitted story

Info from CHWP

Info from CHWP