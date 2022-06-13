Edgewood Ave. to close for 2 days

The site for the new Sutphen building is currently in development on the west edge of Urbana. Due to the need to tap into the water main on South Edgewood Avenue, a portion of South Edgewood will be closed for two days, tentatively June 16 and June 17, weather permitting. While this work is being performed there will be a local detour to re-route traffic. The detour will use U.S. Route 36, U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55 in town. Above is map showing the closure area in red along South Edgewood and the detour signage planned.

