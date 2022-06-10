Church to host ‘Dream Maker’ in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG – Sonshine Productions will present the original musical drama “Dream Maker” in Mechanicsburg as a part of their upcoming summer tour. This performance will be on Thursday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m., in the sanctuary at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

Sonshine Productions is a youth musical drama ministry that rehearses at Bethel International United Methodist Church in Columbus. They produce original, Broadway-style musicals that are based on biblical stories from both the Old and New Testaments. Full costuming, props, lighting and sound, along with an exciting contemporary musical score, help bring these texts to life.

For over four decades, both youth and adult casts have performed Sonshine musicals all over Ohio and neighboring states. The organization has gained a reputation for excellence and strives for professionalism and spiritual integrity. Sonshine is led by founder and director Mark Fox, who is Director of Music at Bethel International UMC, and recently retired as Director of Bands at Franklin Heights High School in Columbus.

This year, they are staging “Dream Maker,” which is derived from the Old Testament story of Joseph, known for his dreams and his coat of many colors. The dreams he experiences from God make him an outcast. After being sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph rises to the position of Governor of Egypt and ultimately holds his brothers’ fate in his hands.

“Dream Maker” was written in 1990 by Rev. Timothy Forbess and Kevin Pike. The music was composed by Mark Fox, who added the following: “This show is very special to the 20 cast members of Sonshine 2022. This show has been taken to heart, and we hope that the communities we perform in find the enthusiastic performance to be inspirational.”

“We are thrilled to have Sonshine back in Mechanicsburg,” said Matthew Smith, Director of Music at Mechanicsburg UMC. “We hope that many church groups and community members from around the area will come to see this show, which showcases the hard work of these youth, along with their resilience after so much was canceled over the last couple of years.”

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church is located at 42 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Parking is available on the street and in the parking lot off of Race Street. The church is accessible to those with disabilities through the entrance nearest the parking lot.

The performance is free and open to the public, although a freewill offering will be collected to help offset the expenses incurred by Sonshine Productions.

For more information about Mechanicsburg UMC or the performance, please contact the church via phone or Facebook: 937-834-2410 or facebook.com/mechanicsburgumc. More info about Sonshine Productions can be found at sonshineproductions.org.

Pictured is a scene from Sonshine Productions' touring performance of "Dream Maker." Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Matthew Smith.

