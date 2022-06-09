Students win arts scholarships

The Champaign County Arts Council awarded two $500 college scholarships to two local seniors majoring in the fine arts. The scholarships are in memory of Eva and Charles B. English. Eva was one of the founding members of the CCAC.

The recipients of the scholarships are: William Boeck, graduate of Mechanicsburg High School who plans to attend Oberlin or Wittenberg University to obtain a degree in music, and Zachary Blosser, a graduate of Graham High School who plans to attend Bowling Green State University majoring in graphic design.

President of CCAC Brad Winner is shown with recipient Matthew Boeck. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_winnerboeck.jpg President of CCAC Brad Winner is shown with recipient Matthew Boeck. Submitted photo Pictured is recipient Zachary Blosser. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_blosser.jpg Pictured is recipient Zachary Blosser. Submitted photo

