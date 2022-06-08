Summer concerts begin

Join the Champaign County Arts Council on Friday, June 10 for an evening of music, food, beer and wine as the CCAC kicks off the summer concert series.

The event will take place at the stage at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana. Food service starts at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.

The event will be free admission. No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted in the event. The Arts Council encourages everyone to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Only cash will be accepted for alcoholic beverages.

The Champaign County Arts Council would like to thank its community partners MIXX165 (Mechanicsburg) and The Medicine Shoppe (Urbana) for their generous donations to help make this event happen.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council

