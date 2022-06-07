Local libraries receive Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors Grant

The Mechanicsburg Public Library and St. Paris Public Library recently received the Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors grant (COBAA). The COBAA grant, which is sponsored by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and awarded by the State Library of Ohio, provides federal funding to expand the collection development of books written by Ohio authors or authors who won Ohio book awards.

The Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors grant enabled the Mechanicsburg Public Library to purchase 99 new titles for all ages to add to their collection. There are 27 picture books, 43 chapter books, 6 young adult books, and 23 adult books. Wonderbooks and Vox books, new items for the library, are now available to borrow. These books will help young readers grow and make connections between sounds and words on a page. The books purchased can be viewed at https://mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com/lists/28129.

The St. Paris Public Library used their Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors grant to purchase titles for ages preschool through grade 12 to participate in an Outdoor Book Club this summer. Every participant will choose a book every week then meet at Harmon Park in St. Paris to discuss their book with the club. Participants get to keep the book they read for their personal library or to pass along to a friend.

Visit the Mechanicsburg Public Library and St. Paris Public Library to learn more.

Submitted story

Info from St. Paris and Mechanicsburg Public Libraries

