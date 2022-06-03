Graham Middle School receives national recognition

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School announced today that it has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 134 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“Our staff has worked hard to provide intentional pre-pathway learning experiences for our students here at GMS that expose our students to future opportunities, regardless of the field in which they enter,” said Principal Nick Guidera. “Not only is Project Lead The Way (PLTW) coursework an opportunity, but it is also an expectation for our students. We prove that by having all students in these intentional learning environments, not just those who are ‘accelerated or advanced’ and that is something special.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Graham Middle School had to meet the following criteria:

-Have more than 50 percent of the student body participate in a PLTW Gateway unit during the 2020-21 school year;

-Have at least 25 percent of students who participated in a PLTW Gateway unit during the 2020-21 school year also participated in at least one other PLTW Gateway unit (two or more units total) during the tenure at the school;

-Have strategies and supports in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.

“We are honored to recognize Graham Middle School for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Dimmett, interim president and CEO of PLTW. “Graham Local Schools should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

Info from Graham schools

