Champaign County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Champaign County Farm Bureau awarded five $1,000 college scholarships to Champaign County Farm Bureau members’ children.

The recipients of the scholarships are: Brent Case graduate of Graham High School with plans to attend the college of Wilmington to obtain a degree in Agribusiness; Eric Goddard graduate of STEM/ Graham High School with plans to attend The Ohio State University to obtain a degree in Nursing; Maria McIntosh graduate of Graham High School with plans to attend Kansas State University to obtain a degree in Ag Communications & Journalism; Tate Yoder graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School with plans to attend Wilmington college to obtain a degree in Agribusiness; Paige Chesser graduate of Mechanicsburg High School with plans to attend Ohio University to obtain a degree in Social Work.

