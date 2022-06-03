Chili, Hoopla event Sept. 24

Plans are under way for the 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Hoopla Parade.

The event is returning to Urbana on Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. Led by Chairman Bill Bean, the committee includes Vince Gonzalez, Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Mary Collier, Jeremiah Stocksdale, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Mark Hall, Mari Beth Hall, Amy Armstrong, Lynette Moody, Amy Murray, and Charlie Moody.

Invitations to join the festivities have been sent to previous vendors including multiple food trucks and reservations are rolling in. If you like to cook and have a killer chili recipe, don’t miss this opportunity to win the grand prize of $1,000. Additional winners will take home $500, $300, $200, or $100 as runner-up. The discounted entry fee for the cook-off is $25 and is discounted until Sept. 10. Entries received after that date will be $50, with no applications accepted after Sept. 19, 2022.

Entries for the cooking contest are limited to the first 50 teams (a team is limited to 4 members) and everyone must submit a written application. Applications to enter the competition are available online at www.chilicookoffofurbana.com.

Take advantage of the early discount and shake out those aprons, get out those pots and pans and create the best chili in Champaign County.

The festival is sponsored by the Monument Square District and is held in conjunction with the Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles.

Applications for the parade are available on the festival website and 4-H groups, ball teams, scouts, church groups, and area bands are invited to join the festivities.

“This is truly a family affair – something for everyone,” said Chairman Bean. “To ensure a safe environment for small children, no dogs will be allowed in the cordoned festival area.”

Shown in the photo are committee members, seated left to right, Mary Collier, Amy Armstrong, Carolyn Headlee, Amy Murray; standing left to right, Vince Gonzalez, Chairman Bill Bean, Sandy Gonzalez, Jeramiah Stocksdale, Mark Hall and Audra Bean. Not pictured are Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Mari Beth Hall, Lynette Moody and Charlie Moody.

Committee making plans

Info from Sandy Gonzalez

