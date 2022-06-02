Urbana HS honors scholars

Urbana High School held its annual Academic Achievement Banquet to honor academic excellence on May 18.

Students honored were those who achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year.

Seniors who have been invited all four years have the opportunity to honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award.

Those seniors include: Erika Arnett, Kendra Baccus, Duke Buckalew, Zoey Cahall, Cali Christian, Jazmine Collins, Taylor DeMoss, Marah Donahoe, Libby Gilliam, Zachary Hoskins, Gracie Hower, Madeline Jenkins, Otto Johnson, Riley Johnson, Sigrid Melcher, Taylor Prater, McKinley Ratliff, Emily Skelley, Joplin Sloat, Katherine Trudo, Grace Ullom, Jenna White.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Arianna Cydrus, Julie Daniel, Laci Geuy, Max Keely, Aidan Leonard, Sara Maddy, Sara Preston, Laken Ridgwell, Anna Rogan, Kyle Rooney, Justin Rutan, Claire Shelpman, Willow Staley; second year – Jonathan Branstiter, Alanna Canaday, Ashleigh Deskins, Justice Magann, Alexis McKenzie, Lacy Ratliff, Lael Tavenner, Sophia Taylor; first year – Elijah Bradley, Parker Hayslip, Maleah Murphy, Austin Putman, Olyvia Reed, Riley Wilson.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Sevonei Brown, Jack Buckalew, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna Burnside, Bryant Chamberlain, Jonathan Hildebrand, Melina Keller, Alexandria Marsh, Anna Selvaggio, Liliana Talebi, Moriah Tavenner, Alyssa Wier; second year – Ava Blair, Kayla Booze, Braylon Daniels, Mary Flowers, Margaret Harrigan, Rylan Heffner, Jaxen Neff-Strickland, Araya Osornio, Kyndal Ritchie, Conall Sherman, Maya Stokes; first year – Elizabeth Ables, Valarie Ables, Faith Denkewalter, Micah Eldridge, JaNae Jones, Landon Key, Naomi Loxley, Priscel Neri, Carstan Perkins, Rayvon Rogan, Haleigh Schetter, Emily Switzer, Justin Thiel.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence include: second year – Abigail Adams, Paige Arnett, Rylie Daniels, William Donahoe, Henry Harrigan, Aeriana Hernandez, Michael Holland, Jaden Hopkins, Lauren Hoskins, Kayden Jacobs, Isaac Johnson, Addalyn King, Makenzie King, Joseph Lightle, Mikala McClung, Krish Patel, Eden Pitcock, Jessica Rooney, Catherine Timm, Chandler VanBuskirk, Jenna Weimer; first year – Tate Armstrong, George Bender, Aiden Bradshaw, Keegan Clay, Logan Dale, Hailey Deane, Mason Farmer, Sydnie Hoffman, Sophia Howell, Ashley Hughes, Quinton Hughes, Alonah Johnson, Jaelyn Johnson, Lily McComas, John McCulla, Amarah Portis, Karen Pryor, Robert Sabin, Addisyn Sebastinas, Arianna Souders, ShayLynn VanHoose, Andrew Webb, Brayden Webb.

Freshmen being recognized for their first year of academic excellence include: Isabella Butterfield, Brayden Cain, Avari Castle, Andrew Chamberlain, Emmaleigh Culp, Audrey Dawson, Brooklyn Dingledine, Lyza Forson, Paris Grim, Kianna Gsell, Zoey Huffman, Lauren Hughes, Alexis James, Kathryn Johnson, Mark Kerns, Jacob King, Colton Lafferty, Owen MacKendrick, Zachary Maser, Cassandra Mason, Kenadi McKee, Peyton Mounce, Allison Myers, Layla Nickell, Andrew Putman, Corynn Ryan, Jazmyn Scott, Zoe Shaffner, Lauren Shelpman, Bailey Smith, Isabella Talebi, Reyse Wilson, Preston Wisma.

In photo: Front row: Amy Padilla, Sigrid Melcher, Grace Ullom, Erika Arnett, Jenna White, Emily Skelley, Taylor DeMoss, Otto Johnson, Rusty Myers, Katherine Trudo, Madeline Jenkins Second row: Kristin Andreassen-Melms, Gracie Hower, Patrick Trenor, Zachary Hoskins, Duke Buckalew, Thomas Russell, Riley Johnson, Leigh Ann Simpson, Cali Christian Third row: Robin Morgan, Jazmine Collins, Amy Paul, Marah Donahoe, Zoey Cahall, Laura Morgan, Steve Wilhelm, Kendra Baccus, Libby Gilliam, Valerie Leonard Fourth row: Jennifer Payne, Taylor Prater, Joplin Sloat, Jennifer Hall-Heminger https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_4yrseniors.jpg In photo: Front row: Amy Padilla, Sigrid Melcher, Grace Ullom, Erika Arnett, Jenna White, Emily Skelley, Taylor DeMoss, Otto Johnson, Rusty Myers, Katherine Trudo, Madeline Jenkins Second row: Kristin Andreassen-Melms, Gracie Hower, Patrick Trenor, Zachary Hoskins, Duke Buckalew, Thomas Russell, Riley Johnson, Leigh Ann Simpson, Cali Christian Third row: Robin Morgan, Jazmine Collins, Amy Paul, Marah Donahoe, Zoey Cahall, Laura Morgan, Steve Wilhelm, Kendra Baccus, Libby Gilliam, Valerie Leonard Fourth row: Jennifer Payne, Taylor Prater, Joplin Sloat, Jennifer Hall-Heminger Submitted photo

