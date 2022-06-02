West Liberty opera house to host first event

Editor’s note: Organizers of this event originally submitted the wrong date. The event is Saturday, June 4.

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Historical Society is hosting its first public event in the newly renovated Town Hall Opera House on Saturday, June 4. A free concert from 6-8 p.m. will be provided by a local trio, “Just Friends,” with Keith and Kathy LeVan and Bill Purk. Donations will be accepted for stage curtains and lighting.

The very first event in the Opera House was a “Dedication Hop” on June 10, 1869. The original stenciled walls have been restored with financial assistance by The Peoples Savings and Loan, the Columbus Foundation’s Mary Eleanor Morris Fund and many individual donors. The Opera House is now available for rental by calling 937-650-1869.

Info from West Liberty Historical Society via Donna Erwin.

