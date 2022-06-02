Pride Parade is June 18

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty’s second-ever Pride Parade will be held at noon on June 18 in the village.

The first Pride Parade was held in 2019, 50 years after the Stonewall Riots in New York helped spark the modern Pride movement.

“Our first parade was such an enormous success, that we had to do another one,” said organizer Logan Boggs. “After taking a couple years off, along with much of the country, we decided to roar back to life this year with another parade.”

Boggs is the leader of County Line Pride – an informal group with goals of bringing love, acceptance, visibility and Pride to Logan and Champaign counties.

“We’ve already hosted and attended numerous events over the past year, and I can’t wait to do more,” Boggs said. “I’ve lived in the bi-county area all my life, and I have already seen first-hand the positive impact this has had on numerous local people of all ages.”

The parade will cut across the town, and end in the Lions Park. There, we will have a celebration with live music and vendors.

“We’re hoping to make this event even bigger and more beautiful than the one before, so any supporters are welcome to come and join in the parade as participants or spectators, and to attend our celebration,” Boggs said.

A spectator cheers on the 2019 Pride Parade in West Liberty. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_2019-Parade-.jpeg A spectator cheers on the 2019 Pride Parade in West Liberty. Submitted photos Participants in the 2019 Pride Parade proceed through downtown West Liberty. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/06/web1_Parade-front.jpg Participants in the 2019 Pride Parade proceed through downtown West Liberty. Submitted photos