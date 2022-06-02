Bank donates to American Legion

Farmers & Merchants State Bank has donated $1,500 to the American Legion Post 120 for the Honor Wall which recognizes all of the men and women who served or are serving in our military. Chris Phelps, Community President remarked that “it is vitally important for us here at Farmers & Merchants State Bank that we recognize the substantial sacrifice of the men and women in our military. We understand that we are only as strong as our community and those men and women have shown exemplary strength and commitment to our community and country.” Pictured left to right are Lars Eller, President & CEO of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Chris Phelps, Community President of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, and SAL Adjutant Dan Brady of American Legion Post 120.

