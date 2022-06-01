Dragonfly wins state award for wine

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County was invited to feature their medal-winning wines at the Ohio Statehouse for the Kick-Off Celebration of Ohio Wine Month.

The event was held on May 25 and featured wines of 20 Ohio’s wineries and was attended by legislators, retailers, restaurateurs and media. In the highlight of the evening, Director Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture presented the Director’s Choice Awards. Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar was awarded the Best White Wine for its 2020 Estate Grown LaCrescent Curves.

This wine started as LaCrescent grapes grown at Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar in Champaign County by Vineyard Manager Connie Eichenauer. The grapes were developed into the award-winning wine by Winemaker Kent Eichenauer. As well, the recent Ohio Wine Competition held at Kent State University-Ashtabula awarded medals to seven Dragonfly wines including one Double Gold, two Gold, three Silver and one bronze medal.

Kent responded to the award: “I am thrilled to represent Champaign County by making the best wines we can from grapes we grow right here. Connie has often said, ‘We just want to do Champaign County proud.’ I feel like that’s a great goal and this shows we are working hard at it.”

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar is located just north of Urbana at 710 W. Herr Road. The vineyard was established in 2011 and the winery opened in 2019. More information can be found at www.dragonflyvineyard.com.

Dragonfly Winemaker Kent Eichenauer is pictured with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda during the recent awards ceremony. Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar was awarded the Best White Wine for its 2020 Estate Grown LaCrescent Curves.

Submitted story

Info from Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar

