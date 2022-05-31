Glass sculptures benefit playground

Community members are invited to bid on numerous art pieces donated by local artists and join a silent auction to benefit the EVERYbody Plays! inclusive playground at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana.

The event will be held June 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Champaign County Arts Council office, 119 Miami St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are $25 and available at the arts council office, at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 224 Patrick Ave. in Urbana and at the Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St. in Urbana.

In 2020, the organization funding EVERYbody Plays! hosted a contest for Champaign County 5th graders to create their own “bug.” Out of the over 500 students who participated, four lucky winners were announced. The four winners each received $100. The drawings from the four winners were then sent to professional glass artists who re-created each “bug” into a blown glass sculpture. These one-of-a-kind glass sculptures are now up for bid.

All are invited to join in the fundraising efforts for the EVERYbody Plays! inclusive playground – Phase 2. Participants are encouraged to bid on numerous art pieces donated by local artists and join the silent auction.

For more information, call 937-653-1775.

