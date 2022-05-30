Nutt receives Triad Distinguished Alumni Award

NORTH LEWISBURG – The 2022 Triad Distinguished Alumni recipient is Terri (Bump) Nutt. She is a 1989 graduate of Triad High School. After graduation, she entered the combined BS/MD program at Youngstown State University and Northeastern Ohio Medical University.

In two years’ time, Terri completed her undergraduate degree, and then graduated from medical school in 1995.

Terri attended medical school with the benefit of the U.S. Air Force Health Professions Scholarship Program. After graduation, she performed her internship at Andrews AFB, Maryland. Then she became an Air Force Flight Surgeon and had the honor of being a part of the Air Force Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field AFB, Fla. from 1996-2001.

The “Air Commandos” provide specialized operations across the spectrum of conflicts. The motto has always been “Any Place, Any Time, Any Where.” Terri supported the health of the flight members, organized medical support for worldwide missions and deployed with troops to provide medical care. She also was a flight crew member and had the privilege of being able to fly aboard helicopter gunships and C-130 gunships.

She supported medical missions in Kenya, Korea, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bolivia, Uruguay, Poland, and Ukraine. In 1998, Terri flew with an AC-130U gunship on a record-setting 36 hour non-stop flight with nine in-air refuelings from Hurlburt Field, Fla. to Taegu, South Korea as a test of their capability to provide rapid response air support if needed in wartime.

For this, she was awarded the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal.

She was a member of an Air Force/Army Medical Civil Assistance Program to Jordan in 1999, in which she worked with Jordanian medical teams to provide medical care, dental care and immunizations to tribes in rural areas that lacked ready access to care.

In 2001, Terri was accepted into the Air Force Dermatology residency program and completed her time there in 2004. She then served as Chief of Dermatology at Travis AFB, Calif. until 2007, at which time she separated from the Air Force to start her civilian medical career. Decorations that she has earned during her time in the Air Force include: the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for Valor and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Since 2007, she has been a dermatologist in San Antonio, Texas. She specializes in medical dermatology and cares for patients with complex medical conditions and she performs skin cancer surgery. As a dermatologist, Terri participated in a medical mission to India in 2018 to provide care to rural tribes in the Rajasthan region. She has also participated in numerous clinics to provide care to immigrant children.

Terri stated: “Triad Schools provided me with the excellent education I needed to pursue these future endeavors in my life. More importantly, it provided a strong base of friends and ‘home’ that I always lean on for support.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Triad Alumni Association

