PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Pebbles! Pebbles is a sweet 8-month-old black and white spayed female. She is growing into a beautiful teenager and though she’s a bit on the quiet side she loves to both play and snuggle. Come meet her today in the Scratching Post Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

