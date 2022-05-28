Memorial Day events scheduled

The following events for Memorial Day weekend were reported to the Urbana Daily Citizen. They are listed in chronological order:

TERRE HAUTE – Memorial parade and services will be held in Terre Haute on Sunday, May 29. The Terre Haute United Methodist Church located at 5938 State Route 55, will serve ice cream and cookies in the front of the church beginning at 1 p.m.

Parade steps off at 2 p.m. in the center of town, services to follow in the cemetery. Parade includes floats, youth groups, antique cars, trucks and tractors and the Graham High School Marching Band. The speaker this year is Jared Shank, a local historian. He is a Graham graduate, a Wright State graduate, and a veteran of the United States Army. He served in Afghanistan.

_____

ST. PARIS – St. Paris will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. in Harmon Park. The Graham Band will perform and Jared Shank will be the speaker. Shank, a local historian, is a Graham graduate, a Wright State graduate, and a veteran of the United States Army. He served in Afghanistan. Event sponsored by Our Town St. Paris Association.

_____

NORTH LEWISBURG – Memorial Day Parade is Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The speaker is Pastor and Historian Stephen Luzader. Services provided by Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 238. Patriotic Songs by the Triad Marching Band.

_____

URBANA – The Memorial Day Ceremony for Urbana will be held on Monday, May 30 at 10:45 a.m. at the Soldiers Mound at Oak Dale Cemetery. The ceremony is sponsored by the American Legion Post 120, Amvets Post 121, DAV Chapter 31 and VFW Post 5451.

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Parthemore will be the speaker. David Brandeberry will be the Chaplain and West Point Graduate Captain Dan Cox will be the Officer of the Day. The American Legion Post 120 will fire a 21-gun salute to honor the dead, and weather permitting, a fly-over will be done by Jim White.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the BrownRidge Hall, located at the VFW/DAV, at 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

_____

WEST LIBERTY – On ​Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m., the Village of West Liberty will be recognizing eight additional Purple Heart Veterans. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Purple Heart Veterans or their families will be able to talk with the public in a one-on-one setting.

The Village of West Liberty is very excited to finish the addition of the eight stones to its Purple Heart Memorial with a new parking lot and sidewalk. Berry Digital Solutions has been recording the veterans and uploaded their stories to mywestliberty.com.

The Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony starts at 2 p.m. The parade starts at the old high school and ends at the Town Hall.

_____

CHRISTIANSBURG – The village will host its 41st Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services on Monday, May 30. Parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. at Christiansburg Park. The parade – consisting of the Graham High School Marching Band, local fire departments and antique cars – begins at 11:30 a.m. After the parade a ceremony will be held at Smith Cemetery, located on the east side of the village. Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio will be the speaker.

There will also be a ceremony honoring Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Major Marion A. Ross beginning at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will include unveiling and dedicating a monument honoring Ross at the Veterans Memorial in Christiansburg, located at the corner of Main and First Streets.

All are invited to attend. Many relatives of Ross will be in attendance. Military honors will be rendered by the New Carlisle Post of the American Legion, and there will be a Masonic tribute service led by the members of Mt. Olivet Lodge #226 of Christiansburg.

_____

MECHANICSBURG – The Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30 and travels from Heritage Co-Op to Winner’s One Stop (Marathon gas station).

Services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery directly following the parade at approximately 1:30 p.m. Champaign County Commissioner Tim Cassady will be the speaker.

Anyone with red, white and blue wanting to participate in the parade is welcome, parade line up is at 12:30 p.m. at HeritageCo-Op.

There will be a ceremony honoring Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Major Marion A. Ross in Christiansburg on Monday, May 30 beginning at 1 p.m. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_Ross-Monument.jpg There will be a ceremony honoring Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Major Marion A. Ross in Christiansburg on Monday, May 30 beginning at 1 p.m. Submitted photo The graves of U.S. military veterans at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana are decorated in preparation for Memorial Day observations. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_flags2.jpg The graves of U.S. military veterans at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana are decorated in preparation for Memorial Day observations. Staff photo

Terre Haute parade on Sunday