Looking Back: Pennsylvania RR Depot

The Pennsylvania Railroad Depot at 644 Miami Street was constructed in 1894. It served as a passenger and freight depot. The first photo (#A2395-1) ca. 1950 shows an eastbound passenger train at the depot with a flagman standing under the crossing light at Miami Street. There is a Railway Express truck at the curb. A portion of the overpass bridge of the Big Four Railroad is visible in the background.

The second photo (#A2395-2) ca. 1950 is of the interior of the depot with a person standing at the ticket window. Note the passenger seating and the passenger train bulletin listing east- and west-bound trains.

These scenes represent the end of the era of local passenger rail service as 1958 was the last year of passenger service from this depot. The depot is now the location of a popular café.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

